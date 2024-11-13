Covestor Ltd Has $93,000 Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $107,545.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,599.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $107,545.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,599.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.17, for a total value of $152,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,551,961.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,897. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $187.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.27 and a 200-day moving average of $149.65. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $87.16 and a one year high of $187.55. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.11.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.