Covestor Ltd Increases Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 82.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 53.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $124,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.8 %
Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $18.05.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.15 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
