Covestor Ltd Increases Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 82.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 53.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $124,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.8 %

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.15 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.