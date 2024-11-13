Covestor Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 678.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 163.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 308.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $5,147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,876,112.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,579,617.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,201,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,876,112.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Unity Software from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.35.

U stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

