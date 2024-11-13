Covestor Ltd Purchases 230 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 26.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 33.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $141.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.13. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $104.47 and a fifty-two week high of $154.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.66.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.04). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

BCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

