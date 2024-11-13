Covestor Ltd Purchases 93 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,604,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,295,000 after buying an additional 152,254 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,891,000 after acquiring an additional 140,042 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,768,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,999,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,410,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,604,000 after purchasing an additional 53,532 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,550,000 after purchasing an additional 202,312 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $144.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.31 and a 200 day moving average of $126.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.60 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 16.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,387,767.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at $19,523,371.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,387,767.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,523,371.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $269,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,106. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

