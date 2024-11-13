Covestor Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $91,868,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 550.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 647,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,270,000 after buying an additional 547,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,633,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,515,000 after acquiring an additional 393,067 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 662,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,424,000 after acquiring an additional 342,335 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 176.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 339,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after acquiring an additional 216,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance
Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $159.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.72 and a 52 week high of $167.39.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 132.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
