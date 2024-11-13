Covestor Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $91,868,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 550.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 647,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,270,000 after buying an additional 547,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,633,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,515,000 after acquiring an additional 393,067 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 662,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,424,000 after acquiring an additional 342,335 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 176.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 339,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after acquiring an additional 216,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $159.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.72 and a 52 week high of $167.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.20). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $551.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 132.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.