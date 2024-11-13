Covestor Ltd Sells 131 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,458,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 759.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $323.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.83. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $249.24 and a 52 week high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

