Covestor Ltd Sells 314 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,158 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $82,581,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $69,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,837,000 after buying an additional 526,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 627,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,322,000 after buying an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 85.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

