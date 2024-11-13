Covestor Ltd Sells 709 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Covestor Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Edison International by 277.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $62.21 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.50%.

In other news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $2,127,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $2,127,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,182.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

