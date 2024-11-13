Covestor Ltd Sells 94 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Covestor Ltd cut its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in RPM International were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RPM. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,130,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of RPM International by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 56.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

RPM International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $135.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.41. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.72 and a 1 year high of $138.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.77%.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $406,335.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,311.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $406,335.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,311.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tracy D. Crandall sold 3,718 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $497,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock worth $7,988,133 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

