Covestor Ltd Trims Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 21.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 40.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 10.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $170.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.02. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $175.74. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 171.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $8,092,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 456,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,276,239.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $3,950,570.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,466,929.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $8,092,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,702 shares in the company, valued at $64,276,239.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 642,640 shares of company stock worth $94,882,147 in the last three months. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

