CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target Raised to $120.00

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s current price.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

Shares of CRH opened at $100.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.37. CRH has a 52-week low of $58.57 and a 52-week high of $102.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,277,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 8,189.3% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,599,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,527 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,238,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in CRH by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 40,135 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.