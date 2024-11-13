Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,434,000 after purchasing an additional 738,509 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,329,000 after purchasing an additional 233,242 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in LPL Financial by 31.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 774,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,227,000 after purchasing an additional 183,755 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 52.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 477,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,285,000 after purchasing an additional 164,586 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 19.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 927,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,011,000 after acquiring an additional 153,072 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $303.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.92.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $317.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.19 and a 52-week high of $321.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.