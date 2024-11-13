Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,133 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 806.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Qiagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Qiagen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 12.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 396.6% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

QGEN opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.85, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $37.90 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

