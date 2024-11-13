Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.69.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,095.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,095.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $518,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,660.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,760 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $92.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

