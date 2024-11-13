Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.46 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,266 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $561.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $333.96 and a 52 week high of $569.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.04.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.67.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total value of $1,199,816.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,437.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total value of $1,199,816.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,437.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

