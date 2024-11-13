Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $180.72 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.87 and a twelve month high of $193.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.92. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 151.87, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 410.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.