Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,671,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 253.2% in the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 65.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,318,000 after purchasing an additional 633,765 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,306,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 837,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,205,000 after buying an additional 446,743 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $92.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

