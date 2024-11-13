Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,389 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

DELL stock opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.