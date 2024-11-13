Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,941,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,532.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,511,000 after acquiring an additional 205,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 36.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 730,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,240,000 after acquiring an additional 196,163 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 444,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,544,000 after acquiring an additional 139,429 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,472,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,314,641,000 after buying an additional 127,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Geiser bought 2,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,003.78. The trade was a 2,400.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.94.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $146.86 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $110.40 and a 12-month high of $148.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.66%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

