Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 18,450 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,450 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,967,000 after buying an additional 1,225,468 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,437,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3,636.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 546,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,696,000 after buying an additional 531,794 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,277,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3,019.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 442,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,558,000 after buying an additional 428,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,814,812.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,251.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,814,812.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,251.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,058,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,121 shares in the company, valued at $761,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,315 shares of company stock worth $6,358,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.34 and its 200 day moving average is $102.61. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.58 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.