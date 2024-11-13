Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,148 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 155.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $46,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 31.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $132.40 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.70.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

