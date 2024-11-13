Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 138.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 19.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.31.

Airbnb Trading Down 3.1 %

ABNB opened at $133.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.54 and its 200-day moving average is $137.20. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,596,322.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,958.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,596,322.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,958.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,579,141.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,806 shares of company stock worth $51,809,831 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

