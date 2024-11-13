Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 45,634 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,634 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 3,355.4% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,852,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,427 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 5,036.0% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,042 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BCE by 23.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,520,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,488 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of BCE by 12.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,450,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,553,000 after acquiring an additional 905,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 66.4% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,320,000 after acquiring an additional 543,320 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

BCE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $41.77.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.737 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 4,228.57%.

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.