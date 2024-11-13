Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 7,624 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 27.7% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 109,309.3% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $16,329,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,073,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE CMI opened at $355.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.91 and a 1-year high of $370.21.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,193 shares of company stock valued at $9,685,552 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

