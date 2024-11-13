Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.71.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $191.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.05. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $187.73 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.05). CDW had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. CDW’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

