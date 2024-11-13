CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,134 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Shopify by 5.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 254,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Shopify by 19.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 158,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,311 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Shopify by 23.1% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Shopify by 35.0% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Shopify by 17.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $108.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a PE ratio of 110.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.36. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $114.51.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

