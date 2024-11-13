CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $298,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 688.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 516.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $312,718.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,094.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,935. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $312,718.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at $976,094.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,338. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 79.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRL. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

