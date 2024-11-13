CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $302,000 in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $966,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,712,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
Corpay Stock Performance
CPAY opened at $374.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.85. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.51 and a 1 year high of $375.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPAY
Corpay Company Profile
Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Corpay
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.