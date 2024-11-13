CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $302,000 in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $966,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,712,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Stock Performance

CPAY opened at $374.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.85. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.51 and a 1 year high of $375.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair raised shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.57.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

