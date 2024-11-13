CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $321,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beckerman Institutional LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,811,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 408,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after buying an additional 37,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $70.59.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.