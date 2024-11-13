CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 70.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 130.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,387.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,287 shares in the company, valued at $862,081.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $59,010.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,081.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $749,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,576.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $257.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $222.18 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.08 and a 200-day moving average of $246.86.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

