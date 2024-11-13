CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,553 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth $249,000.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Shares of SAP opened at $234.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.05 billion, a PE ratio of 94.34, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $143.71 and a 1 year high of $243.01.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. SAP’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

