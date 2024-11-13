CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 18,579 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE OGN opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 644.70% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGN. Evercore ISI raised Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

