CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $295.20 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $218.63 and a 52-week high of $301.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Barclays began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.14.

In related news, President Michael Robert Pesch sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total value of $2,103,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,685.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Michael Robert Pesch sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total value of $2,103,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,685.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total transaction of $1,992,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,625,146.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,900 shares of company stock worth $6,892,280 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

