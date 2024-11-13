CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $297,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,031,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 11,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.47.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $180.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.87 and a 1 year high of $193.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

