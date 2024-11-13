CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 41.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 26,913 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 258,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,961,000 after buying an additional 23,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 270,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,025,000 after buying an additional 43,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $255.00 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,000. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $255.00 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,000. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total transaction of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,819.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $267.45 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.76 and a fifty-two week high of $277.60. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.14. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.89.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

