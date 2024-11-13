Desjardins Comments on CGI Group’s Q2 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIBFree Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GIB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CGI Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

CGI Group Stock Performance

CGI Group (TSE:GIBGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.63 billion.

CGI Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

About CGI Group

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

