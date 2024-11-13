Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.4% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Diageo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.32 and its 200-day moving average is $132.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $154.71.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

