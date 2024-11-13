Easterly Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.0% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.31.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $239.58 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $145.16 and a one year high of $248.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $674.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
