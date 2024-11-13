Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 89,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 398,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,111,000 after purchasing an additional 398,494 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $294,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 14.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,606,000 after buying an additional 238,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,917,000 after buying an additional 238,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $187,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $903.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $879.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $813.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $943.02. The company has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 153.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $671.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.63.

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.56, for a total value of $943,878.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,979.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $789,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,365. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,022 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.56, for a total value of $943,878.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,979.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,654 shares of company stock valued at $11,577,656. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

