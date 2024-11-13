Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 409,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,453,000 after acquiring an additional 280,145 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 275,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,081,000 after acquiring an additional 205,057 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 183.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,046,000 after purchasing an additional 179,943 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,911,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $15,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $258.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.95. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $159.30 and a 12 month high of $278.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.35.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.01. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $804.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,690. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,690. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,426.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

