Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 1,536 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 324.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.85. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $35.01.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $228,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,157.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $329,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,009,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,061,382.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $228,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,197 shares in the company, valued at $954,157.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,408,290 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

