Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stake Lowered by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRT. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,020.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $113.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 127.91%.

FRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

