Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FYBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 224,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 80.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 23.8% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of FYBR opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.10. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

