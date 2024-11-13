FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Position Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 188.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,183 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FJUL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 13.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 17.5% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 361,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 53,834 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth approximately $609,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth approximately $7,127,000.

BATS FJUL opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

