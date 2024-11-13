FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 190.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,385 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.51% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period.

Shares of FMAY stock opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

