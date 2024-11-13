FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth $398,000. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 160,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 130,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GJAN opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

