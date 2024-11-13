Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.28% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period.

MLPX stock opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $61.25.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

