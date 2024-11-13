Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Trading Down 3.1 %

GFI opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $18.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.93.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

