Granite Group Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Granite Group Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Granite Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Granite Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 422.8% during the third quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 33,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 75,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 31,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $239.58 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.53 and its 200 day moving average is $208.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

